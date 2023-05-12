Libraries encouraging visitation through 'Passport Program'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Local libraries across western Wisconsin are looking to increase visitation this summer.
They want to bring people in through the explore libraries program. It encourages people to visit different libraries.
The program begins with each person being given a paper passport.
For each library a person visits, they get a stamp on their passport. For every ten stamps collected, they get entered for a chance to win prizes.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the cities and towns where the library is located.
"The goal of the program is to really reappoint the community with their local libraries and encourage them to go visit other libraries," said Altoona Library Director Arin Wilken.
Wilken said the program began last summer. It returned this year after organizers said it was a success.
The program is going on right now and passports can be stamped through July 15. The prizes will be drawn on August 1.
You learn more about the program here.