...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Life-saving resources available in vending machine

Free Narcan
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire County project is bringing life-saving resources to a vending machine.

Thursday, June 15 saw the announcement of a harm reduction project between the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. The goal of the project is to reduce opioid overdoses and deaths.

"The ability to come and get Narcan and fentanyl test strip kits free, 24 hours, 365 days a year is important for all of Eau Claire County," said Sheriff Dave Riewestahl, Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.

The Narcan and fentanyl test kits are located within the Eau Claire County Jail in a vending machine for anyone to use. Also on the vending machine are instructions in English, Hmong and Spanish for how to use the Narcan and test strips.

Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, a public health specialist with the health department, said that testing strips are immensely helpful in preventing accidental overdoses of fentanyl. 

"You cannot see fentanyl, you cannot smell it, you cannot taste it," Dillivan-Pospisil said. "So the only way for an individual to know if there's fentanyl within their drug is to use a fentanyl strip."

Officials said the program comes at no cost to county residents and is instead, grant-funded by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

To use the fentanyl test strips, users must dip the strip in water the drug has been dissolved in. If one line appears, the fentanyl is detected. If no lines appear, there is no fentanyl.

The Narcan is a nasal spray designed to reverse opioid overdoses and is boxed in packages of two in the vending machine. According to Dillivan-Pospisil, using the device is simple as each device has a button that sprays the single dosage.

Officials said opioid-related deaths increased in Eau Claire County by 83% from 2015 to 2021. With this new resource, the health department and sheriff's office hope to reduce that number.

