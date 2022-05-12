Lightning strike ignites fire at Fall Creek church

Fall Creek (WQOW) - Near continuous lightning was seen across the sky throughout the Chippewa Valley in the early Thursday morning hours and fire crews said it is responsible for a fire at a church.
According to the Fall Creek Area Fire District's Facebook page they were called to a structure fire at St. James Church at 2:51 a.m. on May 12. When crews arrived they found the bell tower on fire. The damage was able to be contained to just the bell tower.
The preliminary cause of the fire appears to be from a lightning strike.