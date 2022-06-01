'Lily Alert' gains momentum as State Rep. works to push legislative proposal forward

WAUSAU, WI. (WAOW)-- Wisconsin lawmakers are taking steps to create a new statewide alert system.
It has been six weeks since the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters from Chippewa Falls. While the community continues to wait for answers, an area father created a petition to keep their children safe.
Eric Henry is a father and Chippewa Falls community member. After Peter's death, he released a petition to create a new alert system for children who don't fall under the criteria of an amber alert. Over 187,000 people have signed the petition.
"As a parent, I think we can all agree that when your child goes missing the rule book goes out the window," Henry said. "We do not care what the proper steps are we just want to know our child is safe.
The draft legislation said, "This bill creates a “Lily Alert” to be disseminated through the integrated crime alert network for a child who is reported missing under suspicious circumstances...Under the bill, if a law enforcement agency that receives a report of a missing child reasonably believes that there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the child's disappearance and that the child may be in danger of suffering great bodily harm or death, the law enforcement agency is required to issue a Lily Alert... and is required to enter the child's information into the national crime information center system."
James said he will be working with lawmakers and justice members over the next few weeks to discuss the draft.
Henry's petition can be found here.