Local bakery showcasing Mardi Gras sweets

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Mardi Gras is here and a local bakery is celebrating with a few new and festive menu items which made for a very busy morning.
Wild Flour Bakery in Chippewa Falls introduced the king roll, the king cake and Paczki, or a polish donut.
The bakery sold two dozen donuts right off the bat on Tuesday and were on track to sell out by the end of the day.
Alyssa Gilliam, the owner of Wild Flour Bakery said the new items have brought in a lot of foot traffic.
“We had someone waiting outside before we opened waiting for the Paczki donuts. His wife had sent him out and told him not to come back until he got some. We got him situated and we had a lot of phone calls asking us to put things aside, which is regular for us, but today especially, a pretty busy morning,” said Gilliam.
Gilliam added the items bring a modernizing twist to the Mardi Gras favorites.
Wild Flour releases new products monthly and is renovating a space in downtown Chippewa Falls that will be open sometime March.