Local Black-owned bakery owner shares recipe for personal success story

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - A Black businesswoman behind Lake Hallie-based bake shop Chic Sweets shared the recipe for her sweet success as this year's Black History Month comes to an end.
Raised in Georgia, Farrah Miller and her family moved to Eau Claire in 2011. Miller graduated from Eau Claire North High School and McKinley Charter School two years ahead of schedule and then had her son at 19.
The same year, Miller started baking after learning techniques and methods on YouTube. She said, with a smile, that she attended "YouTube university."
The first Chic Sweets location later opened at Banbury Place in 2015.
"I think having a business that's Black-owned in Eau Claire has been a great experience," Miller said. "I've actually been able to cater to some people because they want to have a completely Black-owned business wedding or event and I kind of fit the bill."
The Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin shared tips on how to support Black-owned businesses like Chic Sweets throughout the state.
"Don't just support these businesses throughout the month of February where there's the big focus, support them year-round," said BBB regional director Tiffany Bernhardt Schultz.
Following years of success near UW-Eau Claire's campus at a storefront on Water St., Miller moved the business to Lake Hallie in December 2020.
She was inspired to start Chic Sweets because of the three Black women who pushed her: her grandmother Cynthia, Auntie Cecily, and mother Alia. Alia passed away in 2017, but helped her daughter open that first Chic Sweets stop at Bunbury Place before her death.
Chic Sweets features a full-service menu of sweet treats: cupcakes, churros, doughnuts, dessert bars, and beverages. They're all hand-baked, freshly frosted, and mixed at her storefront in the Chippewa Valley.
Miller said she rarely thinks of owning a Black-owned business until Black History Month or Juneteenth.
"I've never really thought about it that way because I've been Black all my life," said Miller.