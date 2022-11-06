Local book drive gives to children during holiday season

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - As the holiday season approaches, the annual Give-A-Kid-A-Book drive is returning.
The drive allows children whose families may not be able to afford books to receive the gift of reading.
Friends of the Eau Claire library is looking for books for a wide range of ages, from newborn babies through teenagers.
Jill Henke, who manages Eau Claire's Books-A-Million said she loves participating every year.
"They do it to get kids books that otherwise wouldn't be able to afford them. So basically, it's to bring books into the lives of children that are low-income and in need. Something special for them for the holidays," she said.
You can donate by going to the library directly, or you can go to places like Books-A-Million in Eau Claire, who has been a partner for this event for over 10 years, and purchase a book there that the library will pick up.
At Books-A-Million, you can either choose the book that you would like to donate, or a cashier can assist you in finding a book for the children.