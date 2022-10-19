Local center helping kids with language and reading

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Members of our community are putting together their time, talent and knowledge to help local children develop in reading, writing and spelling. They want parents to know about these resources to mark dyslexia awareness month.
Children's Charities center hosted an open house Wednesday night to offer the community a chance to learn why their resources are important for kids in our area. The center provides free tutoring for children struggling with language and reading. Their goal is to prevent unnecessary frustration and struggles among the youth.
"We serve kiddos from as far away as two hours in any direction. They come in two days a week for an hour each day to work one on one directly with a reading instructor. All of our instructors go through a very rigorous training, and they are members of our community," said Dr. Tammy Tillotson, the executive director at Children's Charities.
If you are looking for assistance or want to volunteer, call (715) 861-3095 or visit their website at readwi.org.