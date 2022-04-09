Local charity collecting donations for Ukraine

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A local charity is spending the weekend packing boxes full of supplies and goods for Ukraine.
Chalice of Mercy was started by Valentyna Pavsyukova, a Ukrainian-born Chippewa Valley woman.
Dozens of volunteers are packing care supplies like diapers, dry food, and hygiene products with plans to fill up to fifty pallets. The supplies will be shipped to Poland and eventually delivered to Ukrainians who need them.
Donation drive coordinator, Kristi Nault, said the event is personal for her family.
"We've heard some things a little bit ahead of when it's posted on Facebook or when it's put in the news because a friend just called and said 'they are bombing in my city' and it's a personal thing, not a newscaster saying that," Nault said.
Chalice of Mercy is also seeking temporary warehouse space to house the donations.
If you would like to help, the final day of the donation drive begins Saturday at 4 p.m. at McDonell Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls.