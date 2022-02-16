Local counselor speaks out about seasonal depression

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Many people's moods change with the seasons and a local counselor is speaking out about the disorder commonly known as seasonal affective disorder.
Mental health professionals at Marshfield Clinic said that the disorder, now known as depressive disorder with a seasonal pattern, is episodic and a diagnosis includes two years of depressed mood and behavioral changes during specified months like winter.
Marshfield Clinic licensed counselor Sharon Besterfeldt said that going outside and getting active can help ease seasonal slumps.
"Really taking moments to appreciate what we can about nature and being out in it and looking for activities you don't normally do," said Besterfeldt.
Besterfeldt added that if you or someone you know is experiencing symptoms, it is important to seek help from a mental health care provider. Eating, sleeping and isolating more during the fall and winter months are key signs to look for if you are struggling this season.