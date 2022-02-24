Local doctor discusses eating disorder myths

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's Eating Disorders Awareness Week and one local doctor is trying to change the way people perceive these conditions.
Prevea Health family doctor Indigo Brown said anyone can have an eating disorder and added that the public generally tend to think of people with an eating disorder as fair and thin when disordered eating includes bulking, binging, purging, and needing control over food intake.
Dr. Brown said it's important to recognize myths surrounding these disorders and noted that multiple factors can contribute to them like trauma.
"Eating disorders have a lot of a lot of things behind them, so we do know there's a genetic component and they do tend to run in families more," Brown said. "The type of people we are around, the trauma in our childhoods or other times in our life can definitely influence that, and the rise of social media has really been a big issue for people."
If you or someone you know is struggling with disordered eating, you can call the National Eating Disorder Association's toll-free helpline for support at 1-800-931