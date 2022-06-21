Local doctor explains new safe infant sleeping guidelines

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released new safe infant sleeping guidance for the first time in five years, and a local doctor says parents need to listen up.
Dr. Chad Kritzberger with Prevea Health in Chippewa Falls said these guidelines are similar to the previous ones released in 2016, but there are some new additions.
Notably, parents are warned against putting hats on infants indoors due to overheating concerns, except within the first hours of life. Another new warning is to avoid weighted sleepers. That includes weighted swaddles or weighted items in swaddles, which pose a suffocation risk.
The AAP says over 3,500 infants die in sleep-related deaths every year, including sudden infant death syndrome. That's why Kritzberger said it's important for parents, especially those with infants under six months, to follow these sleep guidelines.
"While uncommon, unfortunately sudden infant death happens all too frequently. As a pediatrician I've seen this occur in my practice just in the last five to seven years that I've been practicing," Kritzberger said. "So while it's been really difficult to get exact numbers, we know that it occurs, we know that it's too common, and we know ways to reduce those numbers."
He said the most important thing is to continue following the core sleep recommendations that have been in place since the 90's, such as having babies sleep on their backs on a flat surface.