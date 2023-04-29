Local emergency agencies participate in an active shooter drill

AUGUSTA (WQOW) - Local emergency departments prepared for the worst on Saturday at Augusta High School.
Several agencies took part in an active shooter drill with high schoolers themselves participating as victims.
"We do these exercises in order to help us prepare better for the what if, it is a safe learning environment, so it gives us an opportunity to take a step back with our needs and gaps are in our practice," said Kris Johnson, EMS director of the Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department.
There were nine high schoolers in the gym playing the part of the victims, complete with fake blood and lanyards explaining where they're hurt.
"Having students play victims is very integral and adds a point of realism to our responders, when you're just looking at a card laying on the ground that says 'this would be a person,' when you actually see that it's a person, gives it just that touch of realism," said Valerie Desio, the Emergency Management Program assistant for Eau Claire county.
EMTs had to work together to get to the victims, assess their injuries, and get them out of the building.
"These departments are pretty small, so they have to work together quite frequently, and making sure that we can communicate together, and our policies mesh and we know what each other is going to do in these events makes that just an integral part of these exercises," Desio said.
The Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department, the Fall Creek Fire Department, and the Mayo Clinic, to name a few, also learned where they could make improvements.
"One of the gaps we found today was in communication, radio traffic was a bit chaotic, and I think that's going to happen in any scene," Johnson said. "The more time we can work on those kind of issues in advance, the better off we can be when we actually have an event happen."
The entire drill, from the dispatch to evacuating the building, took 45 minutes.
The drill was hosted by the Eau Claire County Emergency Management Department, who also hosted a drill last year in Altoona.