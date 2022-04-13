Local ethanol experts speak out about Biden lift of E-15 gas ban

(WQOW) - Local ethanol experts are speaking out following President Biden's new executive order that will lift a summer ban on production of gas with higher ethanol levels.
The Biden administration announced the order in Iowa and the decision is in response to rising prices at the pump following the war in Ukraine.
Before Biden's order, the Environmental Protection Agency had placed a summer ban on E-15, which is gasoline with 15% ethanol, due to evaporation that causes smog.
Wisconsin Farmers Union grain committee chairman and Cadott grain farmer Les Danielson said lifting the ban will help lift up farmers in rural America.
"We're actually producing something in Wisconsin, Iowa and we're displacing oil that's coming out of Russia, that's coming out of Iran, that's coming out of Venezuela," Danielson said. "Decide what you want to fill up with: E-15 that's produced in Boyceville or Stanley or do you want to buy oil from Venezuela?"
Danielson also applauded bipartisan efforts to expand biofuels, like E-15, in the Midwest.
Neal Kemmet, the president and general manager of Stanley-based ethanol supplier Ace Ethanol said despite smog concerns, the fuel is more environmentally friendly than standard gas.
"The ability to choose E-15 will give the consumer a choice when they pull up to the pump of using a higher octane, lower cost fuel that is also better for the environment," said Kemmet.
The Trump administration issued a similar ruling in 2019, but a federal judge overturned the choice in favor of oil companies at the time.
Kemmet said President Biden's executive order is different than the mechanism used by the EPA during the Trump administration because the president issued the order himself.