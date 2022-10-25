Local expert: Home buying market moving towards more balance

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - The housing market is moving toward being more balanced in the Chippewa Valley, according to the Realtors Association of Northwestern Wisconsin. The president of the association, Julie Flor, said there has been a slowing of demand for homes, which should benefit buyers, but prices and mortgage rates remain high.
The average mortgage rate last September was just 2.9%. This September it had soared to 7%.
"Those days are gone where you are going get 40 showings and 30 offers," Flor said. "It might take a little longer. And for buyers, there's some vacant land some commercial, some on-water properties that are still super hot, but definitely a lot less showings and offers than we've had in the last 18 months."
Flor points to positive trends since the height of the pandemic like lower unemployment, more cash on hand and more equity on average, as reasons why the market is moving in this direction. She added it is still very much a seller’s market and the average time a house stays on the market remains short.