Local farmer feeling effects of current drought

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Last month was one of the driest Mays on record, and a local farmer has been feeling the effects for months.
We spoke with a farmer in Menomonie who said that he expects this year's strawberry and corn crop to be smaller than in past years. He said that this year, crops got planted later than usual as well. Although a drier season may lower the insect and disease levels, it makes farming more expensive as farmers have to rely more on an irrigation system and less on rainwater.
"To those of us that produce crops, our lifetime depends on this. Our income depends on rainfall," said John Govin, co-owner of Govin's Farms. "Even if we're lucky enough to have irrigation, it adds expense to the growing of the crop."
Govin also mentioned that so far this year has been comparable to a drought in 1988, where he said there was no rain from May until August.
Comparing May of 1988 to last May, in 1988, Eau Claire got 2.34 inches of rain.
One month ago, Eau Claire got 2.04 inches. However, in 1988 more farmers relied on rainfall, as irrigation systems were less widespread.
The average rainfall for May is 3.91 inches.