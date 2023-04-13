Local fire department warns of wildfire dangers as Chippewa Valley is under extreme risk

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley is under extreme fire danger conditions right now and local fire departments are already getting calls.
The Township Fire Department has received a few calls for small brush and grass fires. Fire Chief Kerry Parker warns the wildfire risk is so high, a single spark can ignite a chain reaction.
The Chippewa Valley joins the southern part of the state with the worst conditions for possible wildfire outbreaks. The town of Seymour is heavily wooded which puts the area at an increased risk.
When it comes to prevention fire Parker said first, make sure you are allowed to burn and second is to be smart.
"Be smart when you're burning. Get help, you know don't try to manage a fire by yourself. Make sure you have the equipment out there to take care of it," Parker said.
The department has around 100 volunteer firefighters between five stations in the area. He says his department is well staffed to handle this kind of emergency.