Local food bank Feed My People eyes fall expansion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local food bank is turning 40 and celebrating by giving the community a new space to fight hunger.
Feed My People plans to construct a Hunger Action Center, an innovation space for guests and staff to collaborate.
The center's construction includes two pilot programs that will be launched in conjunction with the project. Link To Feed is a guest experience that will explore why community members need food pantries and an online ordering system is in the works to accommodate pantries and guests.
The space will allow the organization more space to pack food safely following record donation years during the pandemic.
Feed My People's executive director hopes the organization will add preventative measures to help guests get out of line forever.
"As we move into our next forty years, um, we feel like this is really the next step," said Feed My People Food Bank executive director Nancy Renkes. "While we've been feeding people in the line for a very long time, we want to continue to do that but moving into the future, we want to be able to help them get out of our line."
The 3,600 square foot project will be attached to its current warehouse. Funded by a mix of private and public donors, the expansion is expected to break ground this summer with project completion in the fall.