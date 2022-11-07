Local food banks encouraging hunters to donate venison through free DNR program

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Opening day of gun deer season is November 19, and you can add local food banks to the list of those wishing hunters good luck this season.
Since the year 2000, the Wisconsin DNR has run a program connecting meat from harvested deer to those who need it, through food pantries and other charitable organizations. The DNR estimates nearly 100,000 deer have been donated since the program began, translating to almost 4 million pounds of ground venison.
"The gun deer season is more than just a time spent in the woods with family and friends. It's a time to put lean protein sources on their table and of course in their freezer," DNR Secretary Preston Cole said. "Through our venison donation program, our communities and food pantries across the state are stocked with healthy, local and sustainable protein. It's something that we are really proud of, because there are folks that really count on that protein."
For hunters who would like to participate, the program is free. Once a deer is harvested and registered, hunters simply need to find a meat processing facility participating in the program, and the facility will process the deer into ground venison and notify local food banks to come and pick it up.
"The DNR's venison donation program is such a huge help to us because that's amazing protein that's coming in, and it's locally sourced, and it's going right to Wisconsin families, so the whole thing makes a lot of sense," Susie Haugley, the communications manager at Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire, said. "We know that any venison that's donated goes a long way towards helping our families. Donations have been lower in recent years, so getting more donations would be amazing. Just a few deer would go a really long way."
Feed My People said it receives its largest venison donations from Mike’s Star Market, which is the only participating location in Eau Claire listed on the DNR's website. For a full list of participating locations, click here.