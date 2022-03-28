Local hair stylist: alopecia is common and can be treatable

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The moment to remember from the 2022 Academy Awards seems to be when Will Smith hit Chris Rock over a comment made about the hair loss of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Jada has alopecia, which is a lot more common than some may think.
Jenna Benson, a hair stylist at Elements Salon Studios in Chippewa Falls, said she's seen many clients with the condition, defined by Mayo Clinic as temporary or permanent hair loss.
It can be gradual thinning from the top of your head, or your hair can suddenly loosen and begin to easily fall out in clumps, which is typically a sign it will grow back.
Alopecia can be hereditary or it can be the result of hormonal changes, medications, or even just stress and aging.
Whatever the cause, Benson said not to lose hope.
"I always like to make people feel beautiful inside and out, but I know some people really struggle with their insecurities with baldness," Benson said. "Basically it kind of starts from just maintaining a healthy diet and maintaining those stress levels as well."
She said some people may see regrowth if they can lower their stress levels. Otherwise, she suggested taking vitamins B-6 and C, finding products that mention thickening or volumizing, asking your doctor about scalp treatments, or looking into wigs or toupees.
Benson said what works for some might not work for others. But she said no one should feel uncomfortable going to their hair stylist for help.