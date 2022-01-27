Local law enforcement officers share passenger safety tips

ALTOONA (WQOW) - It's National Passenger Safety Week and local law enforcement officials are sharing tips for Chippewa Valley residents about how to stay safe in a vehicle even if you are not behind the wheel.
Officers with the Altoona Police Department said with drunk driving on the rise in Wisconsin, wearing a seatbelt should be top priority. Officers added that letting the driver of your vehicle know if you are uncomfortable is key to maintaining a safe ridership experience.
Officers also shared that passengers should speak up for themselves and take proper action when placed in uncomfortable situations.
"If you don't feel safe, obviously don't get in the car with the driver if you think they are a danger to other people out on the road, if they're driving intoxicated or under the influence," said Altoona Police Department patrol officer Jared Rico.
Altoona Police officers advised that scheduling a designated driver ahead of rides home can ease stressful experiences as a passenger.