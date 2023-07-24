Local law enforcement on wanted fugitive from Texas that has ties to the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Many have likely seen a post circulating online claiming a wanted fugitive from Texas could be in our area.
46-year-old Matthew John Flaskrud disappeared from custody in Montgomery County, Texas (outside of Houston) and local officials said he has ties to this area.
Flaskrud lived in Chippewa Falls in the 90's and early 2000's. He was found guilty of several charges, including two instances of sexual assault in Chippewa County and one count of child abuse in Eau Claire County.
Now, Montgomery County authorities notified local law enforcement that he's been known to stay in the area. But officials said that's not exactly cause to worry.
"We have no reason to believe that he was necessarily on his way here," said Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm. "But he does have connections to this community as he does a few other communities, so while we don't have any direction that he might be here or is on his way here, we're still going to be watching out for him."
An official with the Eau Claire Police Department said Flaskrud also has ties in Janesville and Horicon.
If you have any information call local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers; don't approach him yourself. Chief Kelm said to pay attention to details like direction of travel, time of day, or license plates/vehicle descriptions.