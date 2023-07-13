Local man faces multiple felonies for high-speed chases

WASHBURN COUNTY (WQOW) - Officials say the man who lead them on a series of chases in Washburn and Burnett counties several weeks ago is from Chippewa Falls.
Chad Rollins, who is 50, was charged Thursday with 15 felonies, most of them for recklessly endangering safety.
On June 25th a deputy tried to stop him for speeding on Highway 53 near Minong. He allegedly led them on a chase down highways, private roads and through a tent campground, and at times with no headlights, in the wrong lane, at speeds up to 95 miles an hour. They lost him that night, but the next day located the SUV hidden under broken branches. At that point they say Rollins took off again, narrowly missing deputies, who shot at his tires.
They followed the tire debris to a home where he ran into the woods yelling that he had a gun. He was arrested a short time later.
His initial court appearance is Friday, July 14.