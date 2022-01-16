Local Martin Luther King Day event to take place Monday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day that commemorates the life and legacy of the iconic civil rights leader, and a celebration is set to take place here in the Chippewa Valley.
The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Remembrance Celebration will be held virtually at 7 p.m. This year's event will be live streamed from the Pablo Center at the Confluence.
In-person offerings are postponed until next year due to the Omicron variant.
Local organizers said there are steps we can all take to honor Dr. King's life from home.
"It begins with helping our neighbors, but it also begins with seeing our neighbors as the same as us," said UW-Eau Claire history professor Selika Ducksworth-Lawton.
Ducksworth-Lawton added that Dr. King visited the city of Eau Claire and delivered a speech in March 1962.
Monday's event is a collaboration between Converge Radio, Uniting Bridges, UW-Eau Claire, and The Pablo Center.