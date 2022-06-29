Local nonprofit connects women to abortion services across state lines

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW/KSTP) - For the past three decades, an Eau Claire nonprofit has served the Chippewa Valley and surrounding region, helping people access safe and legal abortions.
Our affiliate KSTP reports that The Options Fund helps connect an average of 100 women a year to abortion resources and funding. The majority of their clients travel to the Twin Cities Minnesota area.
While it’s not new for the organization to be connecting women with abortion resources, an officials with The Options Fund told KSTP that they have had an influx of calls since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe V. Wade last week.