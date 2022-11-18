Local nonprofit raising money to provide shelter for those facing homelessness this winter

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- A local nonprofit is working to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness over the winter months, and they are looking for help from the community.
The L. E. Phillips Career Development Center in Chippewa Falls is partnering with three motels in the area to provide emergency shelter for those in need. The outreach center is raising money for motel room vouchers to give people experiencing homelessness a place to stay out of the cold.
"Through these winter months we see a lot of people living in their vehicles or maybe crashing at friends' houses and they can't stay there very long, or whatever the case may be, it just gives them a couple nights to get their bearings," Jennifer Barrett, director of homeless services, said. "Through reaching out to shelter through us, we also get them connected to other resources."
Barrett said the program goes beyond providing shelter and connects people with long-term and short-term resources.
"It doesn't just mean a couple nights of shelter, it means getting connected with our food, hygiene, and clothing resources that are available for anyone who may need it in Chippewa County," Barrett said.
Chippewa County does not currently have a homeless shelter, so Barrett said it is important to provide some relief from the winter temperatures.
The outreach center is accepting donations all season to cover the cost of the room vouchers. The motel rooms cost around $80 per night and donations of any amount are welcome.
The outreach center is also taking donations of winter clothing and blankets and nonperishable food items.
Donations can be made online, over the phone, or through mail. Click here for donation instructions.