Local nonprofit service for veterans seeks home furnishing donations

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A local nonprofit service that delivers furniture to veterans is looking for donations.
The Altoona-based organization Sofas for Service, which provides free home furnishings for veterans in-need, is seeking community donations due to low warehouse inventory.
Recliners, night stands, dressers, microwaves, fans of any kind, laundry baskets, and kitchen supplies are all on the request list for veterans.
Sofas for Service founders said the donations help ease the difficult transition from barrack to bedroom.
"The feeling I get and some of our volunteers when you walk into a house or an apartment and on the floor is a blanket and a sheet and a pillow and maybe a Rubbermaid tote that has the worldly possessions of this man or woman and you leave and he or she's got a furnished apartment," said Sofas for Service founder and president Pete Hestekin.
The organization accepts any type of home furnishings, both new and gently used, except for large appliances.
Sofas for Service has delivered furniture to over 300 veterans since its inception and gave 128 veterans home furnishings last year. The non-profit has served veterans in four states: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, and South Dakota.
For more information on Sofas for Service and how you can help, click here.