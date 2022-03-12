Local Prairie Enthusiasts restore land in Town of Seymour

TOWN OF SEYMOUR (WQOW) - A local Prairie Enthusiasts chapter partnered with the Lake Altoona District to help restore an area prairie.
Volunteers from the Chippewa Savannas chapter seeded about four acres of land where crews dumped 2,000 truckloads of sand about two weeks ago.
The sand was taken from the Eau Claire River to prevent flowage to Lake Altoona. The sediment sprinkled by volunteers was a mixture of straw and seed.
Land steward Joe Maurer said the group is happy to plant the seed despite the bitter temperatures.
"It's very cold but the energy level is very high because everybody's happy to put prairie seeds out and we look forward to the future," Maurer said.
The gated prairie site is located on Bullhead Pond Drive in the Town of Seymour.
The Prairie Enthusiasts are hosting a create-your-own prairie workshop on Monday March 14. For details on the workshop, click here.