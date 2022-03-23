Local professor analyzes historic SCOTUS nomination hearings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Wednesday is the third day of historic confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and a local professor is speaking out about the occasion.
If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Judge Jackson would be the first Black woman and third Black person to serve on the country's highest court.
UW-Eau Claire political science professor Dr. Selika Ducksworth-Lawton said Brown Jackson's nomination is important because it has inspired young women of color to imagine themselves in that role.
"It feels good to see someone from my generation, someone who looks like my daughter up there, and it feels good to have my daughter see it and know the way to access is there for her," said Ducksworth-Lawton.
Ducksworth-Lawton said Brown Jackson's hearings have shown that the judge is restrained and impartial.
Ducksworth-Lawton also noted that both conservative and liberal judicial nominees of color have had more controversial confirmation hearings in past years.