Local roundtable held on impacts of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Wednesday, local community leaders met for a roundtable discussion on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a little more than a year after it was signed into law by President Joe Biden.
The law is also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, providing $550 billion in investments like roads, bridges, mass transit, water and broadband. Advocacy group 'Opportunity Wisconsin' said to date, over $2.7 billion is heading to Wisconsin with 160 specific projects identified for funding.
Wednesday at Shift Cyclery in Eau Claire, leaders from the county, state, nonprofit, and transit sector discussed the impacts the law has already had and what they hope it will have.
"Our communities don't have access to high speed internet everywhere, which limits what our businesses can do, what our students can do, what we can do just as individuals in our communities," said Reba Krueger, regional lead for Opportunity Wisconsin. "We want to be bringing more dollars in. We want to be building a western Wisconsin that is a place where everybody can thrive."
The chair of the West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition said they'd love to use some of that federal funding to help develop passenger rail service from Eau Claire to the Twin Cities.
"It's really a missing type of transportation," said Scott Rogers. "It gives you an alternative to driving, makes it easier to get to places, particularly if you're traveling by yourself. So it's access. It's something that helps us attract talent to our community."
Other attendees at the roundtable discussion included Sen. Jeff Smith, Eau Claire County Board member Judy Gatlin, and Phil Swanhorst, the vice chair of the Eau Claire Transit Commission.