Local rugby team gets its own home pitch

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley has its own rugby team, the Chippewa Valley Vipers. The team's just about a year old. Now, they are able to play in their own space.
The Chippewa Valley Vipers is made up of newcomers and some rugby alumni from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout.
Rugby is played on a pitch, and the Vipers' new home will be on a converted soccer field at Casper Park in Chippewa Falls.
"We are incredibly happy that it was passed, and it was an overall really positive experience, the director of the parks and rec department was incredibly supportive from the beginning, and he really helped us get to where we are at today," said Madeline LaPointe, a member of the Vipers.
Rugby is a close contact sport where a ball is kicked, carried, and passed from hand to hand in order to score points.
Rugby pitches and soccer fields are similar in size, and the Vipers are busy drawing new lines to get their pitch ready to go.
"Honestly, it was like the biggest barrier that we had to overcome, and so now we can really start to recruit, and to get our name out there, so it was honestly the biggest barrier that we had to overcome," LaPointe said.
Soon they'll be able to host other teams and start playing competitively.
"We are super excited to get out and get practicing over there," said Krystal Moen, a member of the Vipers.
They encourage anyone to give the sport a try.
"You are welcomed in the rugby community, as soon as you're in, you're family," said Moen.