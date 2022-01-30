Local school celebrates Catholic Schools Week with open house

TILDEN (WQOW) - Catholic Schools Week began Sunday and an area school commemorated the week with an open house.
St. Peter's Catholic School in Tilden hosted the event after Mass for parishioners, parents, students, and faculty members who perused through halls the K-8 classrooms sharing conversations and fellowship.
Two alumni of the school reflected on the Catholic education and experiences they received in Tilden.
"To be able to send our kids here was just an honor and a tradition to continue the faith, primarily to teach our kids the faith," said Michael Stoffell, a former St. Peter's parent and member of a four-generation-long family of alumni.
"It's very different and unique, I can tell just in my daily life how special this school is," said McDonnell Central Catholic High School student Paige Smiskey. "The small one-on-one with teachers and the friendships I've gained."
The school is known as a generational school where entire families of folks throughout the Chippewa Valley have received their secondary educations.
For more information on St. Peter's Catholic Grade School's history, click here.