Local shelter shares concern for domestic violence in the LGBTQ community

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A Menomonie emergency shelter is sharing concerns for domestic violence and sexual assault in the LGBTQ community, both locally and globally.
The director of Sexual Assault Victim Services at Bridge to Hope, Angie Mcilquham told News 18, 44% of LGBTQ youth in Wisconsin have experienced domestic violence and sexual assault. She said the percentage is high due to the lack of inclusive education in school systems and vulnerable youth.
She emphasized the importance of showing support to those in the LGBTQ community.
"If they don't have that support at home, they are susceptible to victimization, especially when it comes to human trafficking. We find that especially in LGBTQ youth those are the highest vulnerable folks because they don't often have that support at home. They may be in a group home, foster home, maybe homeless and within two to three days they are usually picked up for trafficking," said Mcilquham.
Bridge to hope offers services to everyone no matter their gender identification, age, or race.
For more information on its services, you can visit their website here.