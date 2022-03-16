Local skin expert shares tips for spring break trips

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Before you catch a flight for spring break, experts are giving travelers tips to ensure they come back to the area without a sunburn.
Marshfield Clinic skin experts warn against tanning bed use before a trip, but recommend creams and self tanners for some extra color.
Dermatology physician assistant Melissa Koopmann said if you are looking to catch natural rays, a variety of measures can protect your skin from the sun.
"It's important to choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects against UBA and UBV rays, to wear wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, sunscreen clothing, and reapply sunscreen every two hours if swimming or sweating," Koopmann said.
She added everyone should wear sunscreen year-round on a daily basis because it decreases your chances of being diagnosed with skin cancer and premature aging. Koopmann added that spring breakers should also seek shade when possible.