Local stakeholders react to rise in unemployment rate

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Unemployment rates rose in the City of Eau Claire and throughout Wisconsin in January, according to newly released data from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.
Data from the department shows unemployment rose by 1% since the end of last year making the city's rate 3.2%.
DWD section chief and economist Scott Hodek said the rate is caused by a growing economy and a large number of baby boomers leaving the workforce.
"In a nutshell, what we're seeing now is what we were seeing before the pandemic and it's a couple different factors," Hodek said. "It's the tight labor market essentially because of the baby boomer generation, but we also have a growing economy and we're adding jobs and that makes it very difficult for employers."
Hodek said that the baby boomer generation leaving the workforce means fewer workers in a growing workforce.
Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce CEO David Minor said context is an important part of the conversation.
"A lot of people want to focus on what I would view as maybe the negative, being the unemployment rate, but also remember two and a half years ago, if we were at 3.2%, people did backflips because they were happy to be there, so you have to step back at times and look at it in its context," Minor said.
Although rising in recent months, a year ago the unemployment rate was higher at 4.7%.