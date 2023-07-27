Local students learn valuable skills at CVTC two-day summer camp

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - This week, local high school students put their minds together to build and fly drones in Eau Claire.
High schoolers from Osseo, Augusta, and Mondovi learned how to assemble their own drones at Chippewa Valley Technical College's two-day summer camp.
The camp's lead instructor says the purpose of this free camp is to build teamwork and camaraderie among different high school students.
Each student had the chance to do the coding for the drones and race them through an obstacle course, a few students having more success than others, whose drones crashed.
The runner-up of the competition says this experience has taught him several things.
"I learned how to be better as a team... like teamwork and team building. I also learned how to talk in front of people and big groups," said Izaiah Green, a freshman at Osseo-Fairchild High School.
CVTC's Mechanical Design Program Director says this is the first year they put on the camp, and they would like to make this an annual event.