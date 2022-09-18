Local volunteers make beds for children in need across the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Some local volunteers spent time this weekend making beds for children in need across the Chippewa Valley.
The organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds and delivers them to families across Wisconsin, including in Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, and Rusk and Barron Counties.
People who know a child who doesn't have a bed to sleep in, whether their parents, a family friend, a teacher, or social worker, can request a bed online and the family will be contacted to set up a time for delivery.
Chapter President Derrick Laufenberg said selection is not income-based, and they just want to make every kid in the valley as comfortable as they can.
"Kids, they're born into different situations, sometimes they just need a little help," Laufenberg said. "I know what I'm like when I don't get the right amount of sleep so I can't imagine a kid not having the coffee to help out. Being around your parents and teachers and rules and schedules. It's quite beneficial to have a bed to lay your head on."
Jessica Martin volunteered with 30 others to build 20 beds that will eventually go to a child in need.
"I think the idea that no kid should have to sleep on the floor just kind of resonated," Martin said. "I have two kids and I would hate to think of them not having a bed and a pillow and a blanket, so I think that message just resonated being a parent and being a part of a community that loves to give back."
Martin's Altoona business Martin Dental donated lumber, supplies, and funds. Employees at the company and with Business Networking International helped out with construction, and spent an afternoon sanding, cutting boards, and nailing.
To learn more about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, click here.