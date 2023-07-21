Local Walmarts to add sensory-friendly hours

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Beginning Saturday, those sensitive to bright lights and distracting noises will have their own day and time to shop in local Walmart's.
News 18 called several local Walmart stores 's and learned every Saturday from now throughout August, the Menomonie and Chippewa Falls Walmart stores will participate in sensory-friendly shopping hours.
From 8 a.m. until 10 a.m., both Walmart's will dim their lights, soften or turn off music, and possibly display static images on TV walls.
According to Walmart's web page, these accommodations are designed to make shopping enjoyable for customers who live with sensory disabilities.
The executive director of Autism Society Greater Wisconsin told News 18 the new sensory hours validate the experience of many people with autism.
She says it's because large retail stores can be overwhelming from a sensory and information processing perspective.