5 tips to stay cool without breaking the bank this summer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) — An expert with Xcel Energy shared some tips on how you can keep your energy bill down as the temperatures go up.
1. Turn off the AC when no one is home
Whenever the air conditioning is on it’s racking up that bill, so don't leave it running unless you're in the house. Turning it off while everyone’s gone for the day, or investing in a programmable or remote thermostat is critical.
"Home cooling in the summertime accounts for at least half of your summertime electric bill," Christine Ouellette, senior media relations representative with Xcel Energy said. "That's pretty substantial. That air conditioner can be a real money drain if you don't use it properly."
2. Use fans to circulate cool air
In the early morning or late evening, throwing a fan in the window to pull in and circulate cool air is a much cheaper option than running the AC constantly. Fans are also great for helping circulate cooler air from your AC to the entire home.
3. Keep blinds and curtains closed
Heat from the sun can make a huge difference as your AC tries to keep up on hot summer days. Help the thermostat out by keeping curtains and blinds closed, especially when the sun is out.
4. Turn off and unplug unused devices and lights
Not sure if a device is completely off or still drawing a current? The simplest and easiest solution is likely just to unplug those unused devices. Then you can be sure it isn't adding to your bill without you knowing.
5. Limit major appliance use to the cooler parts of the day
Not only is it harder for your AC to keep up when you do laundry or fire up the oven during the day, it's also really straining to the power grid. So, consider limiting that major appliance use to the early morning or late evening.