6 months later: Stanley tornado

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On this day six months ago, a tornado tore through the city of Stanley, changing the face of the city. Since then, the city has been focused on rebuilding, although they are a long way from where they were before the tornado. Earlier this year we reported that there was nearly two million dollars in damage.
"When we have severe weather in the area, and all of us, even myself, we're all kind of on edge. We take the warnings a little bit more seriously," said Stanley Fire Chief Korey Hagenson.
Windows are still boarded, there is still debris on sites of former buildings, and there are still many people displaced by the EF-2 tornado.
Since the storm, the community has come together to help Stanley rebuild.
"In the spring, we had a citywide cleanup, and we had a lot of local communities come in and help with that," said Mayor Alan Haas.
Currently, Stanley is focused on buildings that still need to come down due to the tornado damage.