89 acres of land up for sale in Chippewa Falls; group calls for construction of a veterans home

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - After several years of lobbying for the sale of land in Chippewa Falls, those calls have been answered, but not without disputes regarding where the money from the sale will go, and what the land will be used for.
The 89 acres of land, currently owned by the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled, is appraised at about $35,000 per acre which could add up to more than $2 million. Highway 178 separates the land into two sections, 26.4 acres and 62.7 acres.
Dave Zien, a former State Senator, is pushing for another 72-bed veterans home to be built adjacent to the one currently in Chippewa Falls to assist the much needed demand of space.
"There's over 400 [people] on the waiting list, of which 207 could be omitted tomorrow," Zien said. He wants to see that homebuilt on the 26-acre section.
Zien said that according to state legislature, the money from the sale could go three routes.
"Any net proceeds at the sale of that land that the Northern Center for the Developmentally Disabled should either go to corrections, social services or veterans," he said.
Zien wants the funds to go to veterans affairs. He added that no other local projects by corrections or social services are visible or needed as much as a new veterans facility.
Charlie Walker, the CEO of the Chippewa Economic Development Corporation said he would love for the money to stay in the Chippewa Valley, but the situation is out of his hands.
"It's an excellent use of the proceeds, but you know the state, the government is going to have to be making those decisions," Walker said.
A few housing developments and industrial projects are interested in buying the land, according to Walker.
In 2013, Zien pushed for the construction of a veterans home in Chippewa Falls. That home is now full, so Zien is hoping to expand those resources with a new, adjacent location.