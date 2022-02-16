Afghan refugees could arrive in Eau Claire Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Afghan refugees could be starting their new lives in eau claire as early as Thursday.
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan has been working with a non-profit called Welcoming New Neighbors to help settle up to ten Afghan refugees in Eau Claire.
Mary Flynn with LSS Refugee Resettlement says volunteers with Welcoming Our Neighbors would be in charge of providing classes on English as a second language, home visits, and help with housing, employment and food.
Flynn says refugees have left behind not only friends and family, but also a piece of their culture, so they want to help integrate and welcome them into our community, and that partially means self-sufficiency.
"Knowing how to use the bus. Knowing how to use the bank. Knowing how to check out at Walmart," said Flynn. "Being able to learn the language, getting a job and being able to pay your own expenses. Of course, paying taxes and ultimately becoming a citizen. That can take a while. There are some skills that are learned quickly. Some skills take a little bit longer."
Flynn says if you'd like to support these families, monetary donations to Lutheran Social Services or Welcoming Our Neighbors would be best to help families pay rent or build up a savings account.