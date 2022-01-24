After 15 years, The Living Room Coffee House changing ownership

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A staple of Eau Claire's west side neighborhood and coffee scene will soon have new faces running the show.
The Living Room Coffee House and Roastery, located on Cameron Street near Clairemont Avenue, will soon be under new ownership according to a Facebook post made by the cafe's current owners Ron and Michelle Lovelien. The Lovelien's have owned the coffee house since 2007, which they said was previously an automobile alternator shop.
In the post, they said "a popular local restaurant (who has asked to remain unnamed for now) is buying the property and will be implementing their vision, maintaining the coffee house and drive thru while preparing to add a restaurant and other amenities in the near future."
They said the ownership transition will take place over the next few weeks. Moving forward, the Lovelien's said they will be moving to Burnett County and working at their other business, The Outpost, which they plan to also make into a coffee roasting company.
