Almost a year after fire, Eau Claire's Alibi Lounge reopens

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Patrons were served Wednesday at the Alibi Lounge for the first time following a fire last spring.
The May 3, 2021 fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the building, caused by an electrical issue with a florescent light fixture.
This did not stop the bar owners who got back to work. They told News 18 in January that they had to gut the entire first floor and rebuild the inside.
The Alibi Lounge opened in 2016. They held a soft opening Wednesday, and say they will be open regular hours starting Thursday.