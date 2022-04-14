Alternate side parking ending early in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire motorists no longer have to worry about what side of the street they park on. That is until next fall.
Effective immediately, alternate side parking has come to an end, according to a press release from the city of Eau Claire. The parking restriction began on November 1 and should have gone until May 1.
Alternate side parking, in which motorists have to have their car parked on opposite sides of the street every day, is used to allow the city to clear snow and debris from roads.
Eau Claire is not the first municipality to end winter parking restrictions early. Chippewa Falls suspended alternate side parking on March 15.