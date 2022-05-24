Altoona asking residents to restrict water use on lawns

Altoona (WQOW) - The city of Altoona is asking its residents to ration water when it comes to watering their lawns.
In a post on its facebook page, the city asks that if your home or business's address is an odd number, to only water the lawn on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. If your home or business address is an even number, to water on Tuesday, Thursday, or Saturday.
The post clarifies that these practices are only recommendations at this time. However, if the demand for water exceeds pumping capacity this summer, the guidelines will become mandatory.
If you have a new lawn, you can water daily for the first 30 days to establish growth.
The city says it is actively developing two new additional municipal wells to address the increasing use of water.