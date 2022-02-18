 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central and east central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds of 35 to 40 mph may still
produce patchy blowing snow through late evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southeast, southwest and
west central Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow, mainly in central
Minnesota into northwest and west central Wisconsin, may
significantly reduce visibility at times. In addition,
temperatures will drop rapidly from the 30s to the teens in the
afternoon, which may result in a flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Altoona Police share crime data trends ahead of annual report

Altoona Police
By Katrina Lim

ALTOONA (WQOW) - For the first time, the Altoona Police Department will release an annual report to the public.

Although Altoona's annual report has not been released yet, News 18 was able to talk with one of the officers about crime data trends in the area.

Patrol sergeant Jake Henning said in 2019, there were 32 offenses of simple assault, which includes instances of a bruise or bloody lip, for example.

This jumped up to 41 offenses in 2020, and back down to 33 in 2021.

Henning said thefts are generally increasing with catalytic converter thefts being a big factor, and says many are drug-related such as stealing the converters to buy drugs. 

Other cases that fall under the theft category are financial crimes, scam-type fraud, and retail theft. In 2019, Altoona Police handled 90 thefts, and it jumped up more than 53 percent with 138 offenses in 2020.

But Henning said the most astonishing changes to him are the traffic-related numbers.

"We saw a lot more fatalities on our highways in 2020 and 2021 as well," Henning said. "Essentially that was because we had a lot more high-speed crashes. We believe that was accredited to less people being on the roadways, so more people were going faster.  We did see a lot less OWI's at that time just because fewer bars were open."

In 2019, Altoona Police made 48 OWI arrests, but then that was cut in half to 22 the next year, but jumped back up to 43 in 2021.

Henning adds Altoona hasn't had a reported intentional homicide since 2015, but they have had multiple reckless homicide cases where someone delivered drugs that ended up killing someone.

Henning said they try to be a proactive department that patrols the community to deter crimes before they even happen.

Altoona Police plan to present their annual report during a city council meeting Feb. 25.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office plans to release its 2021 annual report sometime next week.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a crime dashboard of not only Altoona, but other cities and counties in the state.

