Altoona Police share crime data trends ahead of annual report

ALTOONA (WQOW) - For the first time, the Altoona Police Department will release an annual report to the public.
Although Altoona's annual report has not been released yet, News 18 was able to talk with one of the officers about crime data trends in the area.
Patrol sergeant Jake Henning said in 2019, there were 32 offenses of simple assault, which includes instances of a bruise or bloody lip, for example.
This jumped up to 41 offenses in 2020, and back down to 33 in 2021.
Henning said thefts are generally increasing with catalytic converter thefts being a big factor, and says many are drug-related such as stealing the converters to buy drugs.
Other cases that fall under the theft category are financial crimes, scam-type fraud, and retail theft. In 2019, Altoona Police handled 90 thefts, and it jumped up more than 53 percent with 138 offenses in 2020.
But Henning said the most astonishing changes to him are the traffic-related numbers.
"We saw a lot more fatalities on our highways in 2020 and 2021 as well," Henning said. "Essentially that was because we had a lot more high-speed crashes. We believe that was accredited to less people being on the roadways, so more people were going faster. We did see a lot less OWI's at that time just because fewer bars were open."
In 2019, Altoona Police made 48 OWI arrests, but then that was cut in half to 22 the next year, but jumped back up to 43 in 2021.
Henning adds Altoona hasn't had a reported intentional homicide since 2015, but they have had multiple reckless homicide cases where someone delivered drugs that ended up killing someone.
Henning said they try to be a proactive department that patrols the community to deter crimes before they even happen.
Altoona Police plan to present their annual report during a city council meeting Feb. 25.
The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office plans to release its 2021 annual report sometime next week.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has a crime dashboard of not only Altoona, but other cities and counties in the state.