Animal rescues say not to adopt animals for Easter

Easter Bunny
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Easter is just a few short days away and animal rescue officials are asking people to hold off on buying rabbits and chicks for Easter.

Hoppy House Rabbit Rescue director Nicole Estenson said that many people make the choice to impulse buy animals for the holiday. She said that many animals like rabbits are sold and adopted each Easter to only be surrendered a few months after.

Smaller rescues like Hoppy House don't have enough space to house the rabbits after the spring holiday. Hoppy House has 10 bunnies now, but usually gets up to 30 calls on new surrenders in the months following Easter.

Estenson added that people need to do their research and know that they are not just gifts.

"Don't buy any live animals for Easter; rabbits and chicks, don't do it," she said. "They're not gifts, they're pets, they're part of the family."

Estenson concluded that this is a problem all shelters and rescues have after Easter. For that reason their rescued rabbits are not up for adoption until the holiday passes.

Hoppy House will be conducting a free care class on Saturday for those interested in owning a bunny. To learn more about the event, click here. 

