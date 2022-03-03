Area grants to support business growth and affordable housing

EAU CLAIRE & ALTOONA (WQOW) - Millions of dollars in grant money are coming into the Chippewa Valley to support business development, affordable housing, and shelter needs.
Governor Tony Evers announced several cities will receive more than $8 million as part of the "Neighborhood Investment Fund Grant Program."
Because of that program, the city of Altoona is getting $1.37 million to redevelop two downtown properties.
"The whole idea is to energize our downtown core," said Mike Golat, Altoona city administrator. "Bring people here. Give them something fun to do. Help the existing businesses that are here. And just really create something unique and interesting."
After eventually demolishing two run-down buildings at 211 and 213 Division Street, in their place, the city wants to create an office, restaurant, and retail space made out of nine or ten refurbished shipping containers.
Altoona plans to team up with Containers Up out of Milwaukee to refurbish the containers.
"The idea would be we would lease those at a very low cost to businesses that are startups who have high barriers to entry into business based on financing, construction costs, lease rates," Golat said.
Altoona officials are calling it an incubator hub and hope it gives businesses an opportunity to get established before they go to a brick and mortar location somewhere else that may have higher rent.
Golat says the containers will be built next winter and that they plan to install them and have a grand opening summer 2023.
Right next door, the city of Eau Claire was awarded $2.5 million for two projects.
City Economic Development Manager Aaron White said $1 million of the funding will go to help W Capital Group create a 43-unit affordable housing development on North Oxford Avenue between Kwik Trip and an already existing apartment complex.
"The ranges will typically run for an affordable housing unit of housing for folks that makes as little as 20 percent of the median county income to upwards of 60 percent of the median county income," White said.
The development will contain studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.
White says rent could get as low as $400 or $500 a month depending on specific criteria such as income and family size.
The other $1.5 million will go toward Sojourner House, which Catholic Charities owns, to help with construction costs of its expansion project of the homeless shelter.
"The renovations and expansion of that will allow them to better accommodate if there's a future need to do social distancing as COVID had caused and allow them to provide additional services to the homeless population within that facility in a more efficient manner," White said.
As News 18 reported Wednesday, the city of Menomonie will build a 20-bed shelter facility with its $1.4 million grant.
The city of Rice Lake received $3.1 million to make improvements to its own Main Street corridor and to revitalize its historic downtown.