Area residents change driving routines due to rising gas prices

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Gasoline prices in the Chippewa Valley continue to rise, and they are making some folks reconsider their driving routines.
"They're the highest I've ever seen them. They definitely make me second guess if I need to be driving all the time. I'm walking now so I'd probably be walking more often if they stay this high, I would assume. Hopefully they go down soon," said Ryan Fox of Eau Claire.
"They are really high. I didn't think much about it until I had to fill my tank up one day, but I haven't been driving my car much for that reason, too," said Gabbie Henn of Eau Claire. "Luckily, I don't live far from my workplace so I do just opt for walking now. If I drove it would be 2 minutes. If I walked, it would be 10 to 15 minutes."
"They're definitely getting a lot higher and it makes me very reminiscent of last summer when they were less than $3. That was super nice. It was really nice to fill up my tank for $20 or $30 bucks, but I do need to buy gas, so it kind of is what it is," said Emily Schouweiler of Minneapolis.
"Although they're certainly high, I can understand why they're high," said Dennis Reinke of Eau Claire. "It's basically because of the Ukrainian-Russian situation. So in my estimation, it's worth paying a higher price if we can put the squeeze on Putin and also support our Ukrainian brothers."
In a letter to the editor at Leader Telegram, one Eau Claire resident said after seeing a Ukrainian mother scream in horror as her children were killed in an apartment bombing, complaining about having to pay more to fill their tank felt shameful to them.
We have seen high gas prices around here. Ten years ago around this same time, the average price of gas in Wisconsin was $3.74 a gallon according to GasBuddy.